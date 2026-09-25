78-Year-Old Woman Becomes Oldest Female Fortnite Streamer With Over 24,000 Followers

A 78-year-old woman, Cath Bowie, has become a popular Fortnite streamer, showing that age has not stopped her from enjoying video games. Based in Aberdeen in the UK, Cath has turned her love for Fortnite into a streaming journey and is now known as "grumpygran48" to more than 24,000 Twitch followers. Cath first became interested in Fortnite after seeing her grandson play the game in 2017, when its Battle Royale mode first launched. She created her own Fortnite account in 2018 and later started streaming. Her grandson played an important role in encouraging her after he suggested that nobody would join or watch her, according to Guinness World Records.

She turned 78 on September 1 and is the oldest female Fortnite streamer on the platform.

Nearly nine years after she first started playing, Cath said she is still enjoying the game and has never allowed her age to become a deterrent. Although she has tried other games, she said she has never found the same excitement she gets from Fortnite and calls herself a Fortniter more than a gamer.

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Cath sets a goal for every game and challenges herself while playing. She said she has never been disappointed with her performance because she plays for herself and to chat with her supporters.

Her granddaughter suggested the name "grumpygran1948", which Cath said was a joke because everyone knows she does not grump. Her positivity, laughter and fun during games have helped her grow her community and meet people.

Cath said the most important thing is that she has continued to enjoy every day, week, month and year of playing and streaming. She also thanked her family and friends for encouraging her throughout the journey.

Cath is also featured among the inspiring gaming record breakers in this year's Gamer's Edition book. She said achieving a place in the Guinness World Records Gamer's Edition 2027 had always felt like a distant goal, making the honour especially meaningful to her.