Indian Girl Creates History With Fastest 50-Metre Limbo Skating Under Descending Poles

Indian skater Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma has set a new milestone in the sport of limbo skating by achieving the fastest time to skate under descending poles over a distance of 50 metres. Her latest performance shows how dedication and consistent practice can lead to remarkable achievements.

Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma recorded the fastest time of 7.46 seconds while limbo skating under descending poles for a distance of 50 meters. She achieved this feat on February 28, 2025, at Sai Dham City in Umbred, Maharashtra.

Shrishti first won the Guinness World Records title in 2023 when she attempted the record on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Monza, Italy. With her latest performance, she bettered her previous record of 9.59 seconds by 2.13 seconds.

Limbo skating is a sport typically performed on roller skates. In this, skaters crouch and glide under horizontal rods placed very low, without touching them. It is similar to the limbo dance, but performed on the wheels of skates.

Shrishti practiced diligently to achieve this record. She hopes that her success will inspire girls around the world and give them the confidence that they too can achieve every goal like boys.