Indian-American Neal Mohan Is New YouTube CEO: 5 Points

Neal Mohan began his acareer with Accenture in 1996.

Here are 5 facts on Neal Mohan:

A Stanford graduate, 49-year-old Neal Mohan has been serving as YouTube's chief product officer since 2015. Neal Mohan started his career at Accenture in 1996 and then joined a startup called NetGravity which was subsequently acquired by online advertising firm DoubleClick. In 2007, DoubleClick was bought by Google. Neal Mohan played a key role in advancing Google's advertising products, including AdWords, AdSense, and DoubleClick. Neal Mohan has also had a stint with Microsoft where he was the manager of corporate strategy. He sits on the board of American personal styling service Stitch Fix and Biotech company 23andMe.



Neal Mohan, an Indian-American, will become the next CEO of Alphabet-owned YouTube following Susan Wojcicki's announcement that she will be stepping down from her role as the head of the video-sharing platform.