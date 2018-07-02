Indian-American Inducted Into Key Aviation Team In Trump Administration

Vivek Lall has also served at Boeing and General Atomics, leading over USD 12 billion of US-India trade

Indian-American Vivek Lall has been named to a key federal aviation advisory committee which provides guidance to the Trump administration on the future of the airspace system.

Lall, 49, currently vice-president at Lockheed Martin, would be representing the viewpoints of defence technology organisations in the NextGen Advisory Committee of the Department of Transportation.

The committee advises the government on topics including, but not limited to, NextGen investment priorities, capability deployment timing, equipage incentives, specific technologies, and deployments such as DataComm, National Airspace System performance metrics, and airspace design initiatives.

Mr Lall, a globally renowned aerospace scientist, has been appointed for a two-year term on the committee that provides guidance on wide-ranging topics affecting the US and the global aviation community.

He has been a top official at Boeing and General Atomics in the past and successfully led over USD 12 billion of US-India trade.