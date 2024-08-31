Indian, 33, Pleads Guilty To Killing 10-Year-Old Daughter In UK

10-year-old Shay Kang was found dead at home on March 4 with stab wounds.

An Indian-origin woman in the UK has pleaded guilty to murdering her 10-year-old daughter who was found dead with stab wounds earlier this year. Jaskirat Kaur, 33, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her daughter at the Wolverhampton Crown Court today.

10-year-old Shay Kang was found dead at home on March 4 with stab wounds in her chest.

Jaskirat Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, was arrested by West Midlands Police shortly after the body was discovered at approximately 12.10 pm. At the time of her arrest, Kaur denied the murder charge.

Kaur though admitted to the lesser charge of manslaughter during the court session. Judge Michael Chambers has set her sentencing on that charge for October 25, when she is expected to attend the court in person.

Prosecution counsel Sally Howes KC informed the court that the guilty plea to manslaughter was acceptable to the Crown, and there was no dispute over the facts of the case.

Brickhouse Primary School, where Shay was a pupil, issued a statement at the time to say the school was deeply saddened by the tragic death.

“Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well-liked by all, and she will be very sadly missed by everyone,” read the statement.

Tributes including toys, cards, and balloons poured in and some parents of children who attended the same school had set up an online GoFundMe fundraiser to collect money for Shay's funeral.

The fundraiser read: "As you may be aware she had no family except her mum. The purpose of this is to come together as a community to help raise funds for her funeral and to also help with flowers, head stone etc. She didn't deserve this at all and the best we can do is make sure she flys (sic) high in the most beautiful way."