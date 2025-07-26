Indian Student Dies By Suicide In London, Body Brought Back To Telangana

The body of an Indian student in London, who died by suicide earlier this month, reportedly due to emotional distress, has been brought back to his hometown in Telangana's Mahabubabad.

Nallani Naveen Kumar, 29, had gone to London to pursue higher studies. He hanged himself on July 3. Kumar's body was flown to his native Munagalaveedu village with help from BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR).

Faced with technical and financial challenges in bringing Naveen's body back from London to his hometown, local Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders had informed KTR, who coordinated with the party's NRI cell in London and Indian embassy officials.

After his intervention, necessary technical and financial assistance was provided, and all arrangements were made to transport the body back to Munagalaveedu.