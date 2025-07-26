Advertisement
Indian Student Dies By Suicide In London, Body Brought Back To Telangana

Kumar's body was flown to his native Munagalaveedu village with help from BRS Working President KT Rama Rao.

Read Time: 1 min
Indian Student Dies By Suicide In London, Body Brought Back To Telangana
Nallani Naveen Kumar, 29, had gone to London to pursue higher studies.
  • The body of Indian student Nallani Naveen Kumar was returned to Mahabubabad in Telangana
  • Naveen Kumar died by suicide in London on July 3 due to emotional distress
  • Kumar had travelled to London for higher studies
Hyderabad:

The body of an Indian student in London, who died by suicide earlier this month, reportedly due to emotional distress, has been brought back to his hometown in Telangana's Mahabubabad.

Nallani Naveen Kumar, 29, had gone to London to pursue higher studies. He hanged himself on July 3. Kumar's body was flown to his native Munagalaveedu village with help from BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR).

Faced with technical and financial challenges in bringing Naveen's body back from London to his hometown, local Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders had informed KTR, who coordinated with the party's NRI cell in London and Indian embassy officials.

After his intervention, necessary technical and financial assistance was provided, and all arrangements were made to transport the body back to Munagalaveedu.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article

