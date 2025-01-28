'India Will Do The Right Thing': Trump On Migrants Row After Call With PM Modi

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) had a "productive" phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the two leaders discussed expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation and issues including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe. This was the first telephonic conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi since the Republican was sworn in for a second term on January 20.

Later, Mr Trump told reporters that PM Modi was scheduled to visit the United States sometime in February.

"I had a long talk with him this morning (Monday). He is going to be coming to the White House, over next month, probably February. We have a very good relationship with India," he told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The American leader noted he discussed the issue of immigration with the Indian Premier and said Prime Minister Modi "will do what's right" when it comes to taking back Indian immigrants who came to the US illegally.

The call came against the backdrop of reports suggesting that the Indian side was working on an early meeting between the two leaders. President Trump and PM Modi enjoyed warm relations in the US president's first term, but during his campaign for re-election, the 78-year-old American leader called India a "very big abuser" of trade and vowed to use tariffs on global imports into the US to correct imbalances.

He has also threatened the BRICS group of nations, of which India is a part, with tariffs if they did not accept his demand of committing to not create a new currency.

On Trade And Bilateral Relations

In Monday's call with PM Modi, Mr Trump "emphasized the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship," a White House statement said.

The US is India's largest trading partner and two-way trade surpassed $118 billion in 2023/24, with India posting a surplus of $32 billion.

India is also an important strategic partner in the efforts of the United States to counter China, and in a social media post on Monday, PM Modi called Mr Trump a "dear friend" and said they were "committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership."

"We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security," the Prime Minister said.

An Indian statement said the leaders discussed technology, trade, investment, energy and defence and "agreed to remain in touch and meet soon at an early mutually convenient date."

The White House said both leaders emphasized their commitment to the Quad grouping that brings together the United States and India with Australia and Japan, with India to host Quad leaders later this year.

On Immigration

The US President said PM Modi "will do what's right" when it comes to taking back illegal Indian immigrants from America. In a meeting with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized a desire to "address concerns related to irregular migration."

Mr Trump has pledged to crack down on illegal immigration and Bloomberg News reported last week that India and the US have identified some 18,000 Indian migrants who are in the US illegally. He has said he is open to legal migration of skilled workers and India is known for its massive pool of IT professionals, many of whom work across the world. They account for the bulk of the skilled worker H-1B visas issued by the United States.