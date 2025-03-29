India Launches "Operation Brahma" To Assist Quake-Hit Myanmar

As Myanmar reels from death and destruction caused by a massive earthquake, India on Saturday delivered 15 tonnes of relief material and dispatched more supplies by air and sea along with rescue teams under the emergency mission 'Operation Brahma'.

In a reflection of New Delhi's strong resolve to help the neighbouring country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and said India stands in solidarity with the people of that country.

"Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour," the prime minister said on 'X'.

"Disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance, search & rescue teams are being expeditiously dispatched to the affected areas as part of #OperationBrahma," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Indian naval ships INS Satpura and INS Savitri are carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid and headed for the port of Yangon.

In a social media post, S Jaishankar also said that an 80-member strong search and rescue team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) departed for Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw.

They will assist the rescue operations in Myanmar, he added.

India has deployed NDRF abroad on two previous occasions -- during the 2015 Nepal earthquake and the 2023 Turkiye quake.

In the morning, India delivered 15 tonnes of relief materials to the Myanmarese city of Yangon after a C130J military aircraft of the Indian Air Force transported the consignments to the Myanmarese city.

The supplies included tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, solar lamps, generator sets and essential medicines, officials said.

Two more IAF aircraft are being loaded with relief material for Myanmar and the planes will depart from Air Force Station Hindon soon, according to officials.

Sixty para-field ambulances are also being sent by air to Myanmar as part of Operation Brahma, the officials said.

"#OperationBrahma gets underway. First tranche of humanitarian aid from India has reached the Yangon Airport in Myanmar," S Jaishankar posted on 'X' after India dispatched the first consignments of relief supplies.

#OperationBrahma @indiannavy ships INS Satpura & INS Savitri are carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid and headed for the port of Yangon.



The relief materials were handed over to Chief Minister of Yangon U Soe Thein by Indian envoy to Myanmar Abhay Thakur.

India has acted as a "First Responder" to assist the people of Myanmar affected by Friday's massive earthquake, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"A team of 80 NDRF personnel are being airlifted to Myanmar onboard two IAF sorties from Hindon in Ghaziabad. The teams are expected to reach by Saturday evening," an official told PTI.

Commandant P K Tiwary of the 8th NDRF battalion based in Ghaziabad near Delhi will lead the USAR (Urban Search And Rescue) team.

The team is also taking along rescue dogs for the collapsed structure search and rescue operation being undertaken as per International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) norms, the official said.

The powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday, destroying buildings, bridges and other infrastructures.

Myanmar's military-led government said in a statement on Saturday that 1,002 people have been found dead and another 2,376 injured, adding "detailed figures are still being collected".

The Indian embassy in Myanmar said it is coordinating speedy delivery of assistance and relief supplies from India with Myanmar.

"We are also in constant touch with Indian community. Reiterate our emergency number for needy Indian nationals:+95-95419602," it posted on 'X'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed concern over the devastating earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand and said India stands ready to offer all possible assistance to the two countries.

"Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone," Modi said on 'X'.

"India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," he said.

