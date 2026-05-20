India, Italy Elevate Ties, Eye Stronger Trade And Tech Partnership

India and Italy on Tuesday decided to elevate their ties to special strategic partnership and enhance cooperation in areas of trade, investment and new technologies following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

"We deliberated extensively on enhancing India-Italy ties," PM Modi said in a joint press statement after talks with Meloni.

PM Modi, who landed in Rome on Tuesday night on the final leg of his five-nation tour, was accorded a ceremonial military honour when he arrived for talks with Meloni.

Ahead of bilateral talks, PM Modi called on Italian President Sergio Mattarella and discussed different aspects relating to India-Italy friendship, including trade, investment and cultural linkages. They also discussed collaboration in areas such as AI, critical minerals, space and nuclear energy.

Earlier, PM Modi said that his visit would focus on ways to strengthen cooperation between India and Italy, with particular attention to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

In a social media post, he also said that the two sides will review the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a comprehensive road map for cooperation in various sectors.

Soon after PM Modi's arrival on Tuesday night, Meloni hosted him for dinner and accompanied him on a visit to the iconic Colosseum ahead of their formal talks aimed at further boosting India-Italy ties.

The two leaders have maintained close engagement in recent years, with Meloni also visiting India for the G20 Summit in 2023.

India and Italy have witnessed growing economic engagement in recent years, with bilateral trade reaching Euro 14.25 billion in 2025.

India's exports stood at Euro 8.55 billion, while Italian exports to India were recorded at Euro 5.70 billion in 2025, marking an increase of 9.42 per cent over 2024.

The two countries have set a target of annual bilateral trade of Euro 20 billion by 2029.

Italy is India's fourth-largest trading partner in the European Union and has identified India as one of the priority countries under its global trade strategy.

The Indian community in Italy, estimated at 1,86,833 as of January 2025, is the largest Indian diaspora group in the European Union. Over 5,100 Indian students are currently studying in Italian universities.

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