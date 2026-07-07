India Calls for Human-Centric, Inclusive AI Governance at UN Global Dialogue

India has underlined the need for a human-centric, inclusive and trustworthy global framework for artificial intelligence (AI) governance, with Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh urging the international community to ensure that the benefits of AI are shared equitably and that developing nations have a meaningful role in shaping the technology's future.

Addressing the High-Level Plenary of the inaugural United Nations Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva on Tuesday, Singh said AI governance must be rooted in meaningful human oversight, respect for human rights and international cooperation. He stressed that bridging capacity gaps is essential to enable countries of the Global South to actively participate in global decision-making on AI.

In a post on X following his address, Singh said he had emphasised that AI governance should be "human-centric, inclusive and grounded in trust" while reaffirming India's commitment to building an AI future that is safe, secure, trustworthy and inclusive.

During his address, the minister described the UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance as a landmark initiative launched by the United Nations General Assembly to provide governments, industry, academia and civil society with a common platform to shape the future of artificial intelligence through collective responsibility.

He said AI represents not only a technological breakthrough but also a transformative force that requires global cooperation and shared wisdom. According to Singh, responsible AI governance should rest on core principles including preserving human oversight, upholding human rights and preventing the misuse of AI technologies.

Highlighting India's domestic approach, Singh said the country's National Strategy for AI and National AI Governance Guidelines are based on the philosophy of "AI For All," aimed at promoting inclusive growth while encouraging innovation. However, he noted that meaningful participation by developing countries in global AI governance would require addressing existing capacity gaps.

The minister also stressed the importance of the United Nations as the appropriate platform for building global consensus on AI governance, describing it as the world's foremost forum for addressing issues of shared international concern.

Warning against geopolitical divisions slowing international cooperation, Singh remarked that while machines do not quarrel over borders or ideology, humans do. He said AI governance structures should reflect unity of purpose and cautioned that political differences must not allow technological progress to outpace diplomacy.

Calling the ongoing dialogue a defining moment, Singh urged governments, international organisations and the private sector to choose consensus over conflict in designing AI governance frameworks. He said decisions taken in the coming years would determine whether AI becomes a driver of equitable development or deepens existing global inequalities.

India's participation in the inaugural dialogue follows the Ministry of External Affairs' announcement that Singh would lead the Indian delegation to Geneva on July 6-7. The forum, established under UN General Assembly Resolution 79/325 following the Global Digital Compact adopted in 2024, aims to strengthen international cooperation on AI governance while supporting capacity-building, particularly in developing countries.

The Geneva dialogue also features discussions on AI's social and economic impact, bridging AI divides, safe and trustworthy AI, and the protection of human rights in the age of artificial intelligence. It is also receiving the first annual assessment by the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI, which examines the technology's emerging opportunities and risks.