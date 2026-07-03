The Man Who Helped Invent The Internet Says AI Is Making A Big Mistake

As artificial intelligence rapidly shifts toward an ecosystem driven by autonomous agents, one of the founding fathers of the digital age is urging tech leaders to look backward to move forward.

Vinton Cerf, the 83-year-old systems engineer who co-invented the networking protocols that power the modern web, has warned that AI is currently racing toward an inflection point. Speaking at the Open Frontiers conference alongside computer scientists and Databricks co-founder Matei Zaharia, Cerf highlighted that the lessons which allowed the internet to flourish are now AI's biggest hurdles, Business Insider reported.

The Power of Open Standards

According to Cerf, the internet only achieved global ubiquity because it was decentralized and built on mutual cooperation. "In the case of the internet, it only worked because it was going to be distributed to begin with," Cerf noted.

He emphasized that the modern web succeeded because universities, government labs, and commercial providers all adopted the same technical language. In a report by Business Insider, Cerf stated that the booming AI sector is approaching a similar threshold, where widespread adoption will demand immediate "interoperability and standardization" over closed, proprietary ecosystems.

Beyond Human Language

One of Cerf's most striking arguments centers on how autonomous AI agents interact. While humans naturally communicate with AI using daily vernaculars, Cerf argues that natural human languages are fundamentally flawed for machine-to-machine collaboration.

"I don't think English is going to be the best choice," Cerf explained, citing the inherent ambiguity, context-dependence, and multi-meaning nature of human speech. For AI agents to reliably work together, they require a highly precise, standardized communication protocol to eliminate vagueness and ensure exact coordination.

Products Vs Platforms

Finally, the internet pioneer underscored that truly transformative technologies must function as foundations rather than standalone products. Just as tech giants like Google and Amazon built empires on top of the internet's open infrastructure, AI must evolve into an enabling layer.

As highlighted by Business Insider, Cerf concluded that the ultimate global impact of AI will be measured by how effectively it serves as a platform that allows everyday developers to build the tools they truly want and need.