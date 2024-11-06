In Donald Trump's Victory Speech, Borders, Taxes, Wars Take Centrestage

New Delhi:
- America's borders will be sealed immediately, allowing no illegal immigrants to enter the country.
- Hinting at the ongoing Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas-Lebanon conflict, Mr Trump said, "Won't start a war, will end one."
- Referring to federal income tax, he said his administration will be reducing taxes.
- Referring to the two assassination attempts on him during the election campaign, he said, "Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason, and that reason was to save our country."
- Mr Trump promised a golden age of America and vowed to fight for the country "every single day".
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world