In Donald Trump's Victory Speech, Borders, Taxes, Wars Take Centrestage

Hinting at the ongoing Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas-Lebanon conflict, Donald Trump said, "Won't start a war, will end one."

Read Time: 1 min
New Delhi:
  • America's borders will be sealed immediately, allowing no illegal immigrants to enter the country.
  • Hinting at the ongoing Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas-Lebanon conflict, Mr Trump said, "Won't start a war, will end one."
  • Referring to federal income tax, he said his administration will be reducing taxes.
  • Referring to the two assassination attempts on him during the election campaign, he said, "Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason, and that reason was to save our country."
  • Mr Trump promised a golden age of America and vowed to fight for the country "every single day".
