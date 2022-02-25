In Call With Macron, Putin's 'Exhaustive Explanation' On Ukraine Invasion

Kremlin said it was a serious and frank exchange of views between Putin and Macron.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin held a "frank" phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday, the Kremlin said, after Moscow sent troops to invade its pro-Western neighbour Ukraine.

The leaders had a "serious and frank exchange of views" about Ukraine and Putin gave an "exhaustive explanation of the reasons and circumstances behind the decision to conduct a special military operation" there, it said in a statement.

