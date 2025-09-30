In Bizarre Revenge, US Man Kills And Eats His Pet Peacocks After Neigbour Fed Them

A bizarre incident unfolded in Florida when a man was arrested for allegedly killing, cooking, and eating his pet peacocks in a twisted revenge plot. According to New York Post, Craig Vogt, 61, was arrested in Hudson after leaving a letter in his neighbour's mailbox detailing the killing and cooking of the two peacocks. As per the Pasco County Sheriff's Office affidavit, Vogt claimed he killed the birds because his neighbour continued to feed them.

He described killing the peacocks by cutting their necks with a knife and then cooking them in a frying pan. Vogt allegedly left the letter to threaten his neighbour, implying he would continue killing his pet peacocks if she didn't stop feeding them.

The dispute between Vogt and his neighbour had been simmering, with a previous verbal argument over the pet birds. During his arrest, Vogt made a disturbing comment to police, stating that he planned to kill all his remaining peacocks to prevent anyone from taking them into custody.

"While being transported to jail, the defendant stated that upon his release, he plans to kill all his pet peacocks to prevent anyone from taking custody of them," the deputy wrote.

Vogt faces a third-degree felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty. Court records reveal he has over 40 prior cases in Pasco County, including charges for public intoxication, traffic offences, and aggravated assault.

The exact number of peacocks Vogt owns is unclear, and an attorney representing him has not been publicly listed.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and concern, highlighting the need for empathy and respect towards animals and their owners. Experts say that animal cruelty cases like this often involve deeper psychological issues or motivations.