Imran Khan's Party Leader Accuses Islamabad Police Of Stealing His Car

Omar Ayub Khan was recently appointed as secretary general of Imran Khan's party. (File)

The newly appointed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) general secretary Omar Ayub Khan on Sunday alleged Islamabad Police raided his house and stole his vehicle. Mocking the cops, he questioned whether he should "call thieves to catch thieves".

Taking to Twitter, Mr Khan said, "Islamabad Police from Shalimar Police Station raided my house again at approx 12:30 am 28.5.23 without a search warrant and stole my parked Toyota Hi Lux Twin Cabin Model 2011. Islamabad Police is indulging in illegal searches and now vehicle thefts."

"Members of the Judiciary, Civil Servants and Diplomats should take care of their vehicles as the Police has resorted to stealing vehicles to top up their salaries in these super high inflationary times!! Where should I register an FIR for my stolen vehicle? Do I ask the thieves to catch the thieves?" he added.

On Saturday, Mr Khan was appointed as the PTI's secretary general.

"This is a great honour and I shall endeavour to work incessantly for Pakistan and PTI. I will try my utmost to come up to the expectations of the chairman and our PTI members," he had tweeted.

Earlier too, he had alleged that the Malir Cantt Police raided the home of former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Jamil Ahmed Khan.

"Malir Cantt Police raided the residence of Captain (Retd) Jamil MNA, harassed his family and taken his vehicles. All this because he is a PTI MNA? Condemn this in the strongest terms. Sanity should prevail at all costs," Mr Khan said.

Since former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, various members of his party were arrested and their houses were raided.

Earlier, The Tribune Express reported that police raided the houses of Malik Wajid, Haji Shaukat Ali, Arbab Sher Ali, Murad Saeed and Aysha Bano.

PTI also released the CCTV footage of police raids.

Previously, PTI alleged that police raided the residence of PTI leader Usman Dar. The party said that the mother of the Dar brothers was harassed by violating the sanctity of the four walls.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tweeted, "Sialkot: Police raided the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar. The mother of the Dar brothers was harassed by violating the sanctity of the chador and the four walls."

PTI also shared the visuals of the house on Twitter.

