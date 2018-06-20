Imran Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's Nomination Rejected By Pak Poll Panel

The nomination papers of Mr Abbasi and his covering candidate Sardar Mehtab Khan for NA-53 were rejected by the returning officer after the candidates failed to fill the affidavit as per the requirements, the newspaper Dawn reported.
According to the returning officer, Mr Abbasi had not submitted complete tax returns with his documents either.
The candidates have vowed to challenge the decision in the election tribunal tomorrow.
Mr Khan's nomination papers for the same constituency were rejected on account of being incomplete.
His nomination papers were challenged earlier this month by Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party candidate Abdul Wahab Baloch, who contended that Mr Khan did not fulfil the criterion under articles 62 and 63 on the issue of Sita White and her daughter Ms Tyrian.
Although the returning officer rejected Mr Baloch's objections against Mr Khan's candidature, he turned down the PTI chief's papers saying he had submitted an incomplete affidavit as approved by the Supreme Court.
The officer said that Mr Khan had not filled a column in the affidavit in which he was required to describe his performance as an Member of National Assembly (MNA).
Mr Khan had served as MNA from NA-56 Rawalpindi.
There had been resentment in his constituency as he allegedly never visited it during his five-year term despite living in Banigala only a few kilometres away, the paper said.
Mr Khan is also contesting from four other cities including Karachi, Lahore, Mianawali and Bannu. His nomination were accepted at three places but rejected from Mianawali on technical grounds.
All aspirants can file an appeal against rejection of their nominations by June 22, and the election tribunal would decide on the appeals by June 27.