Pakistan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Imran Khan Faces No Trust Vote Today

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces the most crucial challenge of his political career as he faces no-confidence motion in the national assembly today. With this, Imran Khan might become the first PM to be removed through a no-trust vote.

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party effectively lost the majority in the assembly earlier this month when a key coalition partner said its seven lawmakers would vote with the opposition. More than a dozen lawmakers from the ruling party also indicated that they would cross the floor.

The opposition says it has more than 172 votes in the 342-seat assembly, which needs a quarter of members present for a quorum.

Calling on the people of Pakistan to protect the country's sovereignty, Prime Minister Imran Khan last night asked the people to hit the streets and peacefully protest against an "imported government".

"We got to know that US diplomats were meeting our people. Then we got to know about the entire plan," he said, adding that he is not at the liberty to publicly release all the details owing to national security concerns.

"We are 22 crore people. It is insulting that someone from outside is ordering this to 22 crore people," he added.

