'Not In His Senses Anymore': Pak Opposition Leader On Imran Khan

Maryam Nawaz Sharif made a strong comment against Imran Khan over no-trust vote delay

Pakistan opposition leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif has criticised Imran Khan for trying to evade and sabotage the no-trust motion against him today. The Pakistan National Assembly that met this morning is yet to table the motion.

"One person who is not in his senses anymore cannot be allowed to wreak havoc and bring the entire country down. This is not a joke. He should not be treated as PM or ex PM, he must be treated as a psychopath who just to save his own skin is holding the entire country hostage. Shame," Ms Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz or PML-N tweeted.

"A maniac's fear of having to face the music has brought the entire country to a grinding halt and a complete standstill. The country of 22 crore is without a government for weeks now. This blatant violation of constitution and disregard to SC (Supreme Court) orders will be ugly and end badly," she also posted on her official Facebook page.

A delegation of Pakistan opposition leaders met with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in his chamber this afternoon and demanded immediate voting on the no-confidence motion that could seal the fate of the embattled Mr Khan, following the adjournment of the session till 12:30 pm local over ruckus in parliament.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif took the floor on point of order and made a small speech reminding the Speaker that he was bound to go ahead as per the Supreme Court's order, which ruled that the earlier move by the Deputy Speaker to dismiss the no-trust motion was "unconstitutional" and ordered a fresh no-trust vote.

During his speech, the lawmakers of Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf kept interrupting by constantly speaking and kept calling him a "beggar" - a tacit reference to his recent statement where he said, "beggars can't be choosers".

The opposition parties need 172 members in the 342-member house to orchestrate the downfall of Mr Khan. They have the support of more than the needed strength with the help of some allies of the ruling coalition and rebels from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party of the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician.