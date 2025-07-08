Advertisement

World Court Issues Warrants Against Taliban Leaders For Persecuting Women

The ICC said there are reasonable grounds to believe that they have committed the crime against humanity of persecution of women and girls.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
World Court Issues Warrants Against Taliban Leaders For Persecuting Women
The ICC has issued a warrant against supreme Taliban spiritual leader Haibatullah Akhundzada
  • The ICC issued arrest warrants for two Taliban leaders in Afghanistan
  • Haibatullah Akhundzada is Taliban's supreme spiritual leader, while Abdul Hakim Haqqani is Chief Justice of the Taliban
  • Both are accused of persecution of women and girls on gender grounds
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
The Hague:

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for two Taliban leaders in Afghanistan including supreme spiritual leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, accusing them of the persecution of women and girls.

The ICC said there are reasonable grounds to believe that Akhundzada and Abdul Hakim Haqqani, Chief Justice of the Taliban, have committed the crime against humanity of persecution on gender grounds against girls, women and other persons non-conforming with the Taliban's policy on gender, gender identity or expression.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Taliban, Haibatullah Akhundzada, International Criminal Court ICC
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com