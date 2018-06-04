"I Have Absolute Right To Pardon Myself," Says Donald Trump Amid Russia Probe

It was believed to be the first time Trump himself has asserted the power, although his lawyers have taken an expansive views of the president's prerogatives, including the right to pardon.

World | | Updated: June 04, 2018 19:09 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'I Have Absolute Right To Pardon Myself,' Says Donald Trump Amid Russia Probe

Donald Trump once again lashed out at a probe into possible collusion with Russian election meddling

Washington:  US President Donald Trump on Monday asserted an "absolute right" to pardon himself, once again lashing out at a probe into possible collusion with Russian election meddling and obstruction of justice.

"As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?" he said on Twitter.

"In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!"

It was believed to be the first time Trump himself has asserted the power, although his lawyers have taken an expansive views of the president's prerogatives, including the right to pardon. 

Comments
A Trump lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, argued on Sunday that the president "probably" had the power to pardon himself, but doing so would have "tough" political ramifications.

In a letter to Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating the Russia meddling, the president's lawyers argued in January that Trump "could, if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon if he so desired."

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Donald TrumpUS

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Apple WWDC 2018DiabetesLive cricket ScoreFIFAPNR StatusOlaOffersFlipkartBengaliTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................