"I Agree!": Tweets Donald Trump On Boris Johnson's "Trump Deal" Remark

Boris Johnson had called for Donald Trump to replace the Iran nuke deal with his own new pact to ensure Iran does not get an atomic weapon.

US President Donald Trump said he agreed with a comment by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a "Trump deal" should replace the Iran nuclear deal.

"Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, @BorisJohnson, stated, 'We should replace the Iran deal with the Trump deal,'" Trump said in a posting on Twitter late on Tuesday. "I agree!"

Johnson, who has praised Trump as a great dealmaker, called on Tuesday for the president to replace the Iranian nuclear deal with his own new pact to ensure the Islamic Republic does not get an atomic weapon.



