Husband Must Earn Rs 2.5 Crore "Bare Minimum": Woman's Checklist Goes Viral

A man has shared a list of "bare minimum" requirements his Tinder match expects in a husband. The list, posted to Reddit, outlines 18 specific criteria, ranging from financial success to physical appearance and lifestyle choices.

One of the most eye-catching requirements is the expectation for the partner to have an annual salary of at least $300,000 (over Rs 2.5 Crore). Alongside this, she requests that her future husband be "generous and spoils me," and enjoys a "sophisticated" lifestyle, which includes a preference for "luxury" living and experiences such as fine dining and travel.

Other qualities she desires are equally specific. "Loves me deeply and puts me first" is at the top of the list. "Emotionally intelligent and confident" are also key traits she desires in a husband.

The woman also looks for traditional values like "chivalrous and protective." She also requires that the man be "ambitious and disciplined." She even demands that he be "family-oriented and well-connected."

The physical aspect of the relationship is also addressed, with the checklist specifying that the man should be "fit, attractive, and well-groomed." She also places value on privacy, preferring her partner to "prefer privacy over social media validation."

The list continues with more expectations, including the desire for her partner to be "sexually disciplined and loyal," and to handle "pregnancy prevention (no hormones for me)."

Finally, she adds that her future husband should "make life easier (maid, chef, etc)."

This checklist has gone viral online.

A Reddit user commented, "Anyone that fit each of those to a T would block her immediately."

Someone wrote, "Anyone that fits each of those probably isn't on tinder."

A comment read, "Not gonna lie, her list is great if she's looking for rich 67 yr old divorced dudes / widowers. Not the best if she's looking for young fit sexy millionaires though."

"Send her the same list back and watch her get mad at you for demanding so much of her lol," another wrote.

A user commented, "She's going to be single forever."

Last year, a woman's groom criteria went viral after she demanded a Rs 30 lakh annual salary, no in-laws, and a 3+ BHK home for her and her parents. A divorcee with a BEd degree and Rs 1.3 lakh income, she also preferred a US-educated software engineer with an MBA or MS. Her wishlist sparked mixed reactions online.