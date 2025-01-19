Curl Up, Do Nothing: What Is The New "Hurkle-Durkling" Travel Trend

If you have ever wished for a trip that lets you do absolutely nothing, you're not alone. The latest travel trend, 'hurkle-durkling,' is all about lounging in bed and soaking up the luxury of doing as little as possible. Inspired by a Scottish term, this trend is taking over hotels, with properties going the extra mile to accommodate those who prefer rest and relaxation over packed itineraries.

'Hurkle-durkling' essentially means spending long hours snuggled under the covers with books, snacks, or screens, The NY Post reported.

This trend "is particularly popular in the winter months when there's nothing better than staying warm and savouring the luxury of doing nothing," Megan Hajduk, general manager at The Williams Inn in Massachusetts, told Fox News Digital.

According to an ABTA report, 73 per cent of travellers say that holidays are their time to relax. Whether it's through curated libraries, luxurious tubs, or just a comfortable bed with no agenda, hotels are making it easier than ever to do absolutely nothing in style.

The Williams Inn has gone all in on this trend, offering a 'Literary Sabbatical' package with in-suite libraries, giving guests a reason to curl up with a good book in total comfort.

Nour Laasri, general manager of Marriott Marquis Houston-area, also pointed out the growing popularity of the trend, saying, "It's no surprise that 'hurkle-durkling' is gaining popularity - travel provides the perfect opportunity to embrace it."

James Barnett, general manager of the Deer Path Inn in Lake Forest, Illinois, echoed the sentiment, saying, "There's something truly special about a day spent hurkle-durkling in bed." And for those who need even more pampering while indulging in this trend, some hotels are offering perks like in-room IV therapy and soaking tubs, like those available at Bellyard in Atlanta.

General Manager Brendan Abraham explains that "hurkle-durkling reflects the essence of what we offer at Bellyard-an invitation to slow down and enjoy the moment."