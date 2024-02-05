Humans To Find 'Alien Ruins' Soon, Says Ex-US Army Pilot Who Claims He Spent 3 Months On A UFO

Alex Collier was formerly a helicopter pilot in the US Army

A former United States Army helicopter pilot, who claims to have spent three months on an alien mothership has said that humans ''will find ancient alien ruins'' in the universe soon, Express.co.uk reported. Alex Collier, who served time as a helicopter pilot in the army claims he "spoke to two aliens in the 1980s". He allegedly spent time with the aliens known as Andromedians, who were called Vissaeus and Moroanay.

He insists his encounter with the aliens was so extraordinary that he was taken onto their spaceship. There, he was forced to wear a special belt so the aliens could communicate with him over three months.

The ex-pilot claims that this strange encounter happened in the 1960s, when he was a child. He recounted that fell asleep outside his grandfather's home while playing hide and seek. When he woke up, he found himself in a dark room where he met Vissaeus and Moroanay. He spent nearly three months with them on the UFO, as per his claim. However, that only transpired to 18 minutes in Earth-time due to time dilation or alternate dimensions.

The alien duo apparently told him that humans are not alone in the universe and that there are many other alien races.

During a talk he gave in Japan in 2007, he said: "Our science tells us that there are 100 billion galaxies, but we are only looking at one dimension. According to the Andromedians, there are 100 trillion galaxies and every galaxy has life in it we are far from being alone. The universe is vast... we are just beginning to travel space and we are going to find ruins everywhere."

He added: "I once asked the Andromedians how technologically advanced we were, and (they said that) the United States Army is 400 years more technologically advanced than we think they are."

Vissaeus, one of the aliens, allegedly told Mr Collier that humans are the only race on Earth that uses money. "From that moment on, Vissaeus would only refer to money as paper with pictures on it," Mr Collier said.