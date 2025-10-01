"How Much Can I Give You To Make You Stop?" US Woman Raped By Homeless Man

A 36-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a homeless man inside her apartment in Norwood, New York City.

The incident happened at around 5 am when she was approached by a 21-year-old man inside a residential building on East Gun Hill Road near Putnam Place, police said.

The accused, Kenneth Siriboe, covered the woman's mouth with one hand and squeezed her throat with the other, according to The NY Post. He then allegedly threw the woman to the ground and repeatedly punched her.

He then got on top of her and allegedly raped her while she screamed and begged him to stop, asking how much money he wanted to end the assault. "No, no! Please stop! How much can I give you to make you stop?" she pleaded, according to court documents.

After the attack, Siriboe grabbed her Coach purse and wallet, which had $250 in cash, her ID, and her keys, and ran away from the building.

Later, the New York Police Department (NYPD) released video footage showing him running down the stairs of the apartment building, pulling up his pants, with a towel around his neck.

????WANTED FOR A Rape: on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at approximately 5:00 A.M., in the vicinity of East Gun Hill Road and Putnam Place, in the confines of the 52nd Precinct, a 36-year-old female victim was sexually assaulted by an unknown individual pic.twitter.com/hhkCCqUTZ3 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 29, 2025

The woman had bruises, swelling, and cuts on her body. She was then taken to the North Central Bronx Hospital. She is in stable condition, according to the NY Daily News.

Although there is no information on how Siriboe gained entry to the victim's building, reports indicate that he remained there for a prolonged period. He was arrested on Monday in another Bronx building, about two miles away from the victim's place.

He faces multiple serious charges, including rape, robbery, burglary, grand larceny and criminal obstruction of breathing. During his court appearance on Monday evening, the judge set his bail at $30,000.

Earlier in July, a 26-year-old Thai model studying in New York was viciously assaulted and robbed at a Brooklyn subway station by a repeat offender who was out on bail.

According to the department's statistics, last updated on Sunday, 399 rapes have been reported in the Bronx so far this year. There's been roughly a 27 per cent increase over the 314 attacks the NYPD recorded during the same time period in 2024.