How Iran's "Mosquito Fleet" Puts Global Oil Flow At Risk

Iran may not have a powerful navy like the US, but it has found a smart way to create trouble at sea. Instead of using large warships, it relies on many small, fast boats - often called "mosquito boats."

These boats, operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), are cheap, quick, and difficult to track. On their own, they are not very dangerous. But when dozens of them move together, they can surround big oil tankers or naval ships.

Former Pentagon official and Atlantic Council fellow Alex Plitsas said, "They call them ‘mosquito fleets' because they're small and annoying - and they hit. But they're enough to bite and be obnoxious," according to The NY Post.

Iran may have taken heavy military hits from the United States, but it still has the ability to disrupt global oil supply. This becomes critical in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil supply route that is currently blocked by Iran.

US President Donald Trump said the US had "defeated" Iran's navy after strikes destroyed Tehran's warships, submarines and military bases, including 158 ships. But despite these losses, Iran was still able to shut down the Strait of Hormuz. Even after heavy US strikes, these small boats are easier to replace and can still operate.

"The war was never really about big ships. It's about the swarm, reported the outlet.

Trump downplayed the smaller "fast attack boats," saying they were not seen as a big threat and were mostly left untouched. "What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, “fast attack ships,” because we did not consider them much of a threat," he posted on Truth Social. However, just days later, those same small boats became a serious concern.

The outlet reported that Iran has actually built two types of naval forces over the years. One is a traditional navy with large ships like frigates and submarines - many of which have now been damaged or destroyed in US strikes.

The second is a smaller, more flexible force run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. This group focuses on using fast boats, drones and missiles, especially in tight areas like the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

The fleet includes thousands of small, high-speed boats that can move very fast and carry weapons like guns, rockets, and sometimes anti-ship missiles or sea mines. So, Iran is not trying to completely shut the Strait as it would need a full-scale military operation. Instead, it is using a cheaper and smarter tactic.

For example, even a few drones and small boats can scare oil tankers, slow down or stop movement and push up global oil prices.

“They've realized they don't have to actually mine the straits. A couple of drones and a couple of small boats… have been able to choke the world's largest strategic waterway at risk without actually permanently closing it — and wreaking havoc on the markets," said Plitsas.

