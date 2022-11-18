'How Do You Make...': Elon Musk's Latest Post Amid Mass Twitter Resignations

"The best people are staying, so I'm not super worried," Mr Musk tweeted on Friday. (File)

Twitter seems to be embroiled in a fresh controversy after it was reported that hundreds of employees resigned over Elon Musk's ultimatum to commit to a "hardcore" work environment or leave. Hashtags including RIP Twitter, Damn Twitter and Twitter HQ became the platform's trending phrases following the reports of the exodus. However, the "Chief Twit" on his official account gave no hits of the latest turmoil. Instead, on Friday he posted a tweet that appeared to poke fun at his earlier warning that the company may soon go bankrupt.

"How do you make a small fortune in social media?" Mr Musk tweeted, just a few hours after his deadline to staff. "Start out with a large one," he added.

Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg, after hundreds of employees resigned over Mr Musk's ultimatum, Twitter closed its offices till Monday. The mass resignations led to confusion over which employees should still be allowed access to Twitter premises.

However, even amidst the latest twist in the long saga of Twitter under Mr Musk's control, the "Chief Twit" doesn't seem to be worried. "The best people are staying, so I'm not super worried," Mr Musk tweeted on Friday.

Notably, ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter last month, he has fired about 50% of the staff, scraped a work-from-home policy and imposed long hours. His attempts to revamp user verification with a controversial subscription service have also led to a slew of fake accounts and prompted major advertisers to step away from the platform.

Now, questions are being raised if the micro-blogging website will be able to continue operations normally.