First Pics From Inside Hong Kong Building Where Fire Killed 146

A charred air conditioner (AC) sits between a broken window frame. The walls, once yellow in colour, stand as a witnesses to the horrendous fire, bearing smoke marks. On the ground lie remnants of fire - debris, ash, charred wood and metal items. What began as a small fire on the first floor of an apartment building on Wednesday (November 26) afternoon swelled into an inferno, engulfing eight high-rises of Wang Fuk Court, a housing complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po.

The Hong Kong building fire, which is being called the world's deadliest residential building fire since the 1980, has claimed 146 lives so far.

"As of 4:00 PM (0800 GMT), the latest death count stands at 146. We cannot rule out the possibility of further fatalities," chief superintendent Tsang Shuk-yin of the police's casualty enquiry unit said at a news conference.

The Hong Kong Police Force is looking for bodies in flats, staircases, hallways and rooftops. The damaged building interiors complicated the search, the police said.

First pictures from inside the building, released by the police, show officers from the Disaster Victim Identification Unit (DVIU) working inside an apartment block.

One of the workers is seen dressed in a protective gear, with his mouth covered with a respiratory mask and eyes with glasses. On his head, he wears a blue helmet with an attached flashlight. The worker stands between fire debris and sifts through it using a shovel.

The impact of the fire is clearly visible in another picture that shows a blackened wall with the plaster peeling off. Red slippers, which once belonged to a resident of the house, stand out in the picture.

A picture shows firefighters working outside one of the charred housing blocks of Wang Fuk Court.

Hundreds of police officers from the DVIU are seen queuing outside the housing blocks.

Flowers, Messages: Prayer Meet For Victims Of Hong Kong Fire

Crowds of mourners gathered on Sunday across Hong Kong, to pay their respects and lay flowers for the victims of Hong Kong fire. Rows of bouquets, soft toys and food laid on the ground.

People were seen lining up to offer flowers.

Many wrote letters for the victims and pasted them on pillars of the building block. A message read "Never Forget Never Forgive".

Hong Kong Fire Probe

A video, shared by RT India, claimed the fire might have been sparked by a cigarette. A worker is seen smoking near outer wall of the building moments before the fire engulfed the Wang Fuk Court.

The scale of destruction has also raised questions over the role of the construction materials being used in the building. According to an Associated Press report, highly flammable Styrofoam has been found attached to windows on each floor of an unaffected tower, suggesting it was used in the renovation.

The eight high-rises were covered by bamboo and green protective netting at the time of the incident. The use of Hong Kong's traditional bamboo scaffolding is also being questioned.

An interdepartmental task force has been set up to investigate the cause of the fire. The city's anti-corruption watchdog has arrested 11 people in connection with the fire, three of whom were also arrested by police for manslaughter.

The Housing Department said it had surveyed six of the estate's eight apartment blocks and found "no immediate danger" to their overall structure.

Of the 146 bodies recovered, 54 were yet to be identified, the police said. Officers were still trying to reach around 40 people who were reported to be missing.

Fourteen people injured in the fire remained hospitalised in critical condition, with another four in serious condition.

