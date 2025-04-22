Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's Bag With Rs 2.5 Lakh Cash StolenIn DC

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's bag was stolen on Sunday night while she was having dinner in downtown Washington, DC. It included $3,000 (over Rs 2.5 lakh) in cash among other valuables, sources confirmed to CNN on Monday.

Two individuals aware of the matter claimed that Ms Noem was dining with family members when the incident happened at Capital Burger, a restaurant in downtown Washington, DC.

According to CNN, the bag had Ms Noem's driver's license, passport, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) badge, $3,000 in cash, makeup, checks, prescription drugs, and apartment keys.

The Secret Service, which provides security for Ms Noem, examined CCTV cameras at the Capital Burger restaurant and spotted an unidentified man wearing a surgical mask stealing her belongings and leaving the restaurant.

The two sources, cited by CNN in its report, claimed that the alleged thief entered the restaurant at around 7:55 pm ET.

According to police surveillance footage, the man allegedly sat near Ms Noem's table, shifted his chair close to hers, then cautiously took his foot and slipped her purse in his direction.

The sources claimed that within minutes, the man grabbed Ms Noem's bag, tucked it under his jacket, and walked out of the restaurant and down the street.

According to the report, the Secret Service has opened an investigation to determine whether Ms Noem's financial assets were improperly used.

In response to a question about why Ms Noem had so much money in her handbag, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said that Ms Noem was "using the withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts."

"Her entire family was in town, including her children and grandchildren," Tricia McLaughlin added.

Ms Noem declined to elaborate on the stolen purse incident during Monday's White House Easter Egg Roll event. "I don't think I can comment on it yet. It's not resolved yet," she said.

As an outspoken member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet, Ms Noem has pushed his hard-line policies, which include strengthening the US-Mexico border to slow illegal migration and deporting unauthorised immigrants.