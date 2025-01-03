Over 20 Years After Discovery, No Vaccine Yet For Human Metapneumovirus

Around the world, medical research and development institutions are dedicated to advancing healthcare to help humanity overcome diseases and health challenges. These institutions, primarily funded by governments, states, and organisations like the UN and WHO, begin working on cures as soon as a new disease or virus is identified. However, following the recent outbreak of the HMPV virus in China, a significant concern has emerged globally: despite the fact that HMPV was first discovered in 2001, a vaccine for the disease has still not been developed, even after 24 years.

According to the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC), human metapneumovirus (HMPV), belonging to the Pneumoviridae family and Metapneumovirus genus, is an enveloped, single-stranded, negative-sense RNA virus.

In 2001, it was first detected by Dutch scholars in nasopharyngeal aspirate samples of children with respiratory infections caused by unknown pathogens. Serological studies have shown that it has existed for at least 60 years, being distributed all over the world as a common respiratory pathogen.

According to American nonprofit academic medical centre Cleveland Clinic, there aren't any antiviral medications that treat human metapneumovirus. If you or your child are severely ill, you might need to be admitted to the hospital. There, healthcare providers can monitor your condition and help prevent you from getting sicker. They might treat you with: Oxygen therapy, IV fluids or Corticosteroids.

Even the China CDC on its website has not mentioned any vaccination for the virus. While describing how to prevent HMPV? The medical portal mentioned that the infected person should maintain a regular lifestyle and stay in a good mood. Wear a mask when going to crowded places. Also, frequent hand washing, ventilation, and scientific disinfection can effectively reduce the chance of HMPV infection.