Concerns Rise As Covid-Like HMPV Virus Spreads Across Asia

As respiratory illnesses alarmingly increase in China, there are complaints of congested hospitals and overburdened healthcare systems. Health experts are especially worried about the spread of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus in other parts of the region afflicting a number of Asian countries.

According to China's health authorities, the virus is spreading across the northern regions of the country. The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that northern China is the worst affected. HMPV, which can infect people of all ages, is most common in children, raising further public health concerns.

Although social media reports describe a critical situation, neither Chinese officials nor the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a state of emergency at this stage.

No Vaccine Yet for Virus Discovered 20 Years Ago

The outbreak has heightened awareness about the need for preventive measures, especially since no vaccine exists for HMPV despite the virus being known for nearly two decades.

Health experts are urging vigilance and adherence to public health guidelines to limit the virus's spread. The common people have been advised by the authorities to wash their hands and wear masks and other precautions.

Authorities in all of Asia are keeping a close watch on the flu outbreak and the respiratory virus spread in China. Regions surrounding China are implementing strict monitoring measures. Hong Kong, for example, has reported very few cases.

Meanwhile, Japan's health authorities are actively working to address the issue. Following a significant influenza outbreak, Japan reported thousands of cases nationwide, as reported by local media on Saturday. According to Japan Broadcasting Corporation, 94,259 flu patients were reported in one week leading up to December 15th across 5,000 hospitals and clinics throughout the country. The total number of cases in Japan for the current season has now reached 718,000.

What is the HMPV virus?



According to Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) Human metapneumovirus (HMPV), belonging to the Pneumoviridae, Metapneumovirus genus, is an enveloped single-stranded negative-sense RNA virus.



In 2001, it was first detected by Dutch scholars in nasopharyngeal aspirate samples of children with respiratory infections caused by unknown pathogens. Serological studies have shown that it has existed for at least 60 years, being distributed all over the world as a common respiratory pathogen.

What is the fatality rate of HMPV infection?



Children, immunocompromised populations and the elderly are susceptible and they are more likely to be co-infected with other respiratory viruses. HMPV often causes common cold symptoms, manifested as cough, fever, nasal congestion and wheezing, but sometimes it can result in bronchitis and pneumonia in severe cases.



In susceptible individuals with underlying medical conditions, HMPV infection can lead to death. Based on data from an article published in Lancet Global Health in 2021, one percent of acute lower respiratory infection-related deaths in children under age five can be attributed to HMPV. Currently, there is no vaccine or effective medication against HMPV, and treatment is mostly focused on alleviating symptoms.