Hindu Monk Chinmoy Brahmachari Arrested After Leading Protest In Bangladesh

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a Hindu priest and a religious minority leader in Bangladesh, was arrested in Dhaka amid tensions over minority rights in the country that has seen widespread political violence since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster.

The arrest follows protests led by the Hindu community in the city of Rangpur, located nearly 300 km north of Dhaka, demanding stronger legal protections and a ministry dedicated to minority affairs.

"I just received the shocking news that Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a Hindu monk & the face and leader of Bangladeshi minorities in these difficult times, has been arrested by the Dhaka police and taken to an undisclosed location. Kind attention," wrote Radharamn Das, ISKCON spokesperson, tagging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

I just received the shocking news that Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a Hindu monk & the face and leader of Bangladeshi minorities in this difficult times, has been arrested by the Dhaka police and taken to an undisclosed location. Kind attention @ihcdhaka @DrSJaishankar… pic.twitter.com/J9MszoBUvy — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) November 25, 2024

While the Bangladeshi authorities have not issued an official statement, reports suggest Brahmachari was detained at Dhaka airport earlier this week. His arrest comes after a sedition case was filed against him earlier this month, allegedly for his outspoken stance against violence targeting Hindus.

Hindus comprise approximately 8 per cent of Bangladesh's 170 million people. Since the ouster of former PM Sheikh Hasina, the new military-backed interim government led by Mohammed Yunus has faced criticism for failing to curb a spike in violence against minorities.

In recent months, Hindu businesses, homes, and temples have been vandalised, with the unrest worsening since Sheikh Hasina's departure. Earlier this month, sedition charges were filed against 19 people who participated in a minority rights rally in Chittagong.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari slammed the Yunus government in Bangladesh, adding that Chinmoy Brahmachari is leading a "fight for survival" of Hindu minorities.

"Renowned firebrand Hindu Leader; Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu has been abducted by the Detective Branch at Dhaka Airport in Bangladesh. He is leading the fight for the survival & dignity of the Hindu Minorities of Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi Sanatani Community fear that Md Yunus's 'Radical' Regime may stoop to any level, even eliminate 'perceived threats' to its authority. I urge

@DrSJaishankar Ji to kindly take note of the matter and take urgent steps," Mr Adhikari posted on X.

Renowned firebrand Hindu Leader; Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu has been abducted by the Detective Branch at Dhaka Airport in Bangladesh.

He is leading the fight for the survival & dignity of the Hindu Minorities of Bangladesh.



The Bangladeshi Sanatani Community fear that Md… pic.twitter.com/n5Bb6Zk2JM — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) November 25, 2024

Kanchan Gupta, senior advisor to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, described the arrest as "a targeted move to stifle voices of protest."

"Hindu leader and ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari is reported arrested in Dhaka by Yunus Regime Police. Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was charged with sedition after he led a massive rally of Hindus protesting targeted hate attacks and demanding protection from Islamists. Tallest leader of the Hindu community, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari is believed to have been taken to Detective Branch of Yunus Regime," Mr Gupta wrote.

Hindu leader and ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari is reported arrested in Dhaka by Yunus Regime Police.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was charged with sedition after he led a massive rally of Hindus protesting targeted hate attacks and demanding protection from… — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) November 25, 2024

The interim regime in Bangladesh had announced plans to unveil an election roadmap, promising reforms in the electoral system. However, critics remain sceptical of its commitment to democracy, especially as reports of targeted attacks against minorities continue to emerge.

During a speech, Mohammed Yunus pointed to the government's security measures during Durga Puja, celebrated at over 32,000 venues nationwide, as evidence of its commitment to protecting minorities. Yet, activists argue these measures are inadequate.

