Highway Stretch In US Named After Indian-Origin Cop Who Was Shot Dead In 2018

A stretch of a highway in the US state of California has been named after 33-year-old Indian-origin police officer Ronil Singh who was shot dead while conducting a traffic stop in 2018. The stretch of Highway 33 in Newman was dedicated to Mr. Singh by the Newman Police Department.

Notably, a signage proclaiming the ''Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Highway'', which stands at Highway 33 and Stuhr Road, was unveiled at a ceremony on September 3, attended by his family members, colleagues, and officers.

Assemblyman Juan Alanis posted pictures of the ceremony on social media site X, and wrote, ''Today the community came together to honor the memory of Cpl. Ronil Singh, who was tragically killed in the line of duty in December 2018. The memorial highway sign was unveiled today and will be displayed on Highway 33 and Stuhr Road.''

— Assemblyman Juan Alanis (@JuanAlanisCA) September 2, 2023

“Love you Papa," Mr Singh's son Arnav, who was just five months old when his father was killed, wrote on the back of the signboard.

''Today, a promise that was made has finally been brought to life. The Newman community honoured the late Corporal Singh for his dedication and commitment to putting his life on the line for the safety of others...Corporal Ronil Singh will always be a hero,'' Senator Alvarado-Gil wrote in a Facebook post.

Notably, Corporal Ronil "Ron" Singh, a 33-year-old police officer, was shot dead during a traffic stop in 2018 by an illegal immigrant named Gustavo Perez Arriaga when he was planning to flee to his native Mexico.

Multiple agencies responded to assist, and Mr Singh was found at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In 2019, former US President Donald Trump described Mr Singh as a ''national hero'' and spoke to his wife and colleagues. He said America's heart broke the day the young officer was "savagely murdered" in cold blood by an "illegal alien".