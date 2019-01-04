Trump Speaks With Wife Of Indian-Origin Cop Killed By Illegal Immigrant

Corporal Ronil Singh, 33, of the Newman Police Department was shot and killed at a traffic stop on December 26 by an illegal immigrant named Gustavo Perez Arriaga when he was planning to flee to his native Mexico.

Indians Abroad | | Updated: January 04, 2019 13:36 IST
Corporal Ronil Singh was a native of Fiji and joined the force in July 2011.


Washington: 

President Donald Trump Thursday spoke with the widow and colleagues of Indian-origin police officer Ronil "Ron" Singh who was shot dead allegedly by an illegal immigrant last week in the US state of California.

Corporal Singh, 33, of the Newman Police Department was shot and killed at a traffic stop on December 26 by an illegal immigrant named Gustavo Perez Arriaga when he was planning to flee to his native Mexico.

"This afternoon, President Trump spoke with the family and law enforcement colleagues of fallen Newman, California, police officer Ronald "Ron" Singh," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Corporal Singh was a native of Fiji and joined the force in July 2011.

"The President praised officer Singh's service to his fellow citizens, offered condolences, and commended law enforcement's rapid investigation, response, and apprehension of the suspect," Sanders said.

"Included in the President's calls were Corporal Singh's wife, Amanika 'Mika' Chand-Singh; Newman, California Police Chief Randy Richardson, and Sheriff Adam Christianson of Stanislaus County, California," she said.

The Californian police has arrested the suspect last week from a home in the Kern County.

He came to the US illegally and was believed to have been fleeing to Mexico when he shot the police officer. He was arrested twice previously for driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs and has known gang affiliation.

