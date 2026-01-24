High Alert, Troops With Ammunition: Denmark Preparing Amid Fears Of US Strike

Denmark quietly placed its forces on heightened military readiness in Greenland, following concerns of a possible US attack. The Danish troops were instructed to respond with live ammunition if required.

The orders reportedly came from the highest command and reflected the seriousness with which authorities viewed the situation until it de-escalated midweek, according to the Danish public broadcaster.

While neither the Danish government nor opposition parties believed an attack was likely, preparations were made for what officials regarded as the most extreme conceivable scenario. There was broad political backing across party lines for defending Greenland, even as expectations of conflict remained low, reported DR.

The situation shifted on January 21, when US President Donald Trump publicly ruled out the use of force, easing military tensions.

Orders Issued From The Top

The written order, running to several pages, directed the Danish Armed Forces to increase their readiness to carry out Greenland's defence plans without delay. Soon after the order was issued, both civilian and military aircraft were seen transporting personnel and equipment from Denmark to Greenland. Through political and military sources, DR learnt that these movements were part of a broader effort to ensure preparedness should circumstances deteriorate.

Despite the scale of the response, political leaders did not view confrontation as inevitable. The assessment was that Denmark needed to be operationally prepared and politically resolute.

Live Ammunition

The deployment formed part of a multi-phase military operation under the exercise name Arctic Endurance, which remains ongoing. The plan allows for additional forces and capabilities to be introduced if required, though specific timelines have not been disclosed.

The order confirmed that Danish soldiers were deployed with live KUP ammunition, intended to allow units to engage immediately if necessary.

Though the operation had been planned earlier, recent developments caused it to be brought forward, though the precise trigger remains unconfirmed.

Forces Mobilised Across Land, Sea, Air

Since the order was issued, Arctic Endurance has been operating around the clock. The Danish Army now has what the Defence Forces describe as “substantial” units stationed in Greenland, including armoured infantry and specialists.

Naval patrol vessels have been repositioned around Greenland, while a frigate is operating in the ice-free areas of the North Atlantic. The Air Force has transported personnel and equipment, and F-35 fighter jets have conducted patrols over Greenland for the first time.

The operation also involves troops from European NATO allies, including Sweden, Norway, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Political Consensus

Sources told DR that there was a broad political consensus that Greenland should be defended if an attack occurred, not because Denmark believed it could match the US militarily, but because officials wanted to ensure readiness and raise the political cost of escalation.

Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reflected this stance earlier in the week, stating, “It is true that the American president has unfortunately not ruled out the use of military force. Therefore, the rest of us cannot rule it out either.”

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Donald Trump termed Greenland "our territory", adding the US wanted the country, but would not use force to acquire it. In the very next moment, he appeared to issue another threat: "You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative. Or you can say no, and we will remember."