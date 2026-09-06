'Heroic' Man Leaps Into Water To Save Friend From Violent Shark Attack Off Florida Coast

A diving excursion off Florida's Emerald Coast nearly ended in tragedy when a massive bull shark attacked a local diver. However, a major accident was avoided because of the quick thinking and courage of boat captain Jacob Johnson, who jumped in to save the diver. According to the New York Post, the incident happened about 30 miles out at sea. A 40-year-old diver was in the water when an aggressive bull shark launched a vicious attack, leaving the man battling for his life against the powerful ocean predator.

"I was helping one of the other divers get undressed when I heard 'Help, help. I've been bitten,'" Johnson said while speaking to Fox 10 News.

He heard "the sense of urgency, and remarkably, calmness, that was in his voice". He initially thought that it was a minor accident.

"I was looking over the side of the boat to make fun of him; I thought he got bit by a triggerfish. And he's surrounded by blood," he said.

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His forearms were bitten, and he was unable to even lift himself back onto the boat. Johnson then managed to haul the severely injured diver back onto the boat, away from the shark.

Once aboard, the crew quickly applied critical first aid to control the rapid blood loss while speeding back toward shore to meet medical first responders.

Thanks to Johnson's split-second decision to jump in, the diver survived the ordeal and was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency care.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

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"There was no time for emotions or critical thinking as far as risk analysis - I just jumped in," Johnson added, adding that the rest of the group "went into instinct mode."

"Everybody was helping. One guy was getting his shirt off to tourniquet his arm," he recalled. "Another guy had wound seal, and it clots your blood. Filled it."

"Tourniquet around arm with zip ties. I pulled it tight, and he said, 'That's too tight.' I pulled it again. 'You're not bleeding out on my watch.'"

The news was widely shared on social media, with users calling Johnson's act 'heroic'.