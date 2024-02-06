Shark Attack Frenzy: Fatalities Double Worldwide, Australia Hit Hardest

This rise raises concerns about the potential factors behind the increase.

Shark attacks worldwide saw a worrying jump in 2023, with fatalities doubling compared to the previous year. While the overall number remains relatively low, a new report highlights a concerning trend: Australia bore the brunt of these incidents, experiencing a "disproportionate" share of fatal bites.

The International Shark Attack File, a global database maintained by the University of Florida, revealed this spike. While the total number of fatal attacks rose from 5 to 10, non-fatal incidents also increased, reaching 69 in 2023 compared to the five-year average of 63.

"This is within the range of the normal number of bites, though the fatalities are a bit unnerving this year," said Gavin Naylor, director of the Florida Museum of Natural History's shark research program.

The United States had 36 unprovoked attacks, accounting for 52% of incidents worldwide. Of these, two-one in California and another in Hawaii-were fatal. As in previous years, Florida had more shark bites than any other state, with 16 attacks.

The ISAF investigates shark bites on humans, emphasizing unprovoked attacks in its annual report. Unprovoked attacks occur in a shark's natural habitat without human provocation, excluding intentional approaches or swimming near bait. This focus aids in understanding shark behavior, making unprovoked incidents crucial for research and analysis.

The International Shark Attack File (ISAF) is the world's only scientifically documented, comprehensive database of all known shark attacks. Initiated in 1958, there are now more than 6,800 individual investigations covering the period from the early 1500s to the present.