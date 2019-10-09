Hays Travel To Buy Thomas Cook's UK stores: British Agency

The travel agency will also re-employ some former employees from Thomas Cook's retail operations, the British agency said in a statement

World | | Updated: October 09, 2019 14:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Hays Travel To Buy Thomas Cook's UK stores: British Agency

Hays Travel to buy 555 stores of collapsed travel firm Thomas Cook in the UK


Britain's insolvency agency said on Wednesday that Hays Travel had reached an agreement with Thomas Cook Group Plc to buy 555 stores of the collapsed travel firm in the UK.The travel agency will also re-employ some former employees from Thomas Cook's retail operations, the British agency said in a statement.

The world's largest travel firm, Thomas Cook, collapsed last month, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.
 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Thomas CookHays Travel

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Dearness AllowanceTejas ExpressKashmirAngelina JolieSensexMumbaiWorld Post DayMaharashtra ElectionsHaryana ElectionKarwa ChauthIMFAl-QaedaLive TVHOP LivePNR StatusToday NewsBluetooth SpeakerJioPost DayKBCRedmi 8Motorola One Macro

................................ Advertisement ................................