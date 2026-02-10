"Have To Work With India": Jamaat Leader Signals Softening Anti-India Stance

One of the most important elections in South Asia is taking place on February 12 as Bangladesh votes to elect a new government and transition to a democratically elected government. Since August 2024, Bangladesh has been governed by an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, as the previous government led by Sheikh Hasina was ousted in the violent protests in July 2024.

Since then the focus has been on who will govern Bangladesh after elections are held, and the two contenders are the frontrunner, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and the Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami, a hardline Islamist party that is also trying to woo voters from all sections of society.

"We Do Not Want Fascism Again"

NDTV spoke to a key Jamaat candidate in these elections. Barrister Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem Arman, a Jamaat-e-Islami candidate in the Dhaka-14 constituency, is fighting a high-profile election. A victim of forced disappearances in Bangladesh, he is taking on the BNP's Sanjida Islam, known as Tuli, who is the coordinator of Mothers' Call, a group formed by families of enforced disappearance victims. Arman says, "We do not want fascism again. I was a victim of an enforced disappearance. I hope the referendum will see a 'Yes' victory."

Arman also is one of the big faces of the Jamaat and is advocating working together with India. In an interview with NDTV, Arman said, "India and Bangladesh are indispensable for each other, and we have to work together."

This comment is being interpreted as an indication that the Jamaat is willing to explore working together with India despite its history and pro-Pakistan positions earlier. Isolation from India has not helped Bangladesh in recent months and continues to be a challenge for the government as Bangladesh shares almost all of its land boundary with India.

While the BNP is the frontrunner according to most Bangladesh watchers, the Jamaat has made inroads in areas where it was weak, and it has done so since the overturn of its ban. It is now aiming for a majority. Jamaat Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman says, "Just one year ago, my party was written off as marginal, predicted to win only a handful of seats. Today, Jamaat stands on the brink of a majority. This is the people's will. When the people unite, nothing can stop them."

"Want A Modern Bangladesh"

He added, "I want a modern Bangladesh that is mature and ready to govern. That is why I launched the country's first Policy Summit with global experts to deliver my manifesto and a clear 100-day governing roadmap."

Jamaat-e-Islami party supporters rally in Dhaka on November 11, 2025

The Jamaat realises that with its hardline, radical past, winning over more voters will be difficult. Which is why it is trying to appeal to sections that have been averse to the Islamist force, especially minorities like the Hindu community and women voters as well.

How Jamaat Will Convince Hindus To Vote

When asked about how the Jamaat will convince Hindus to vote for it given its anti-Hindu image, Arman told NDTV, "We are promising change, and whoever wants change will rally behind us, irrespective of race, religion and gender. I believe Hindus have been subjected to persecution historically, and I believe they also want change, and because of this demand for change, we will get their support."

Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem is the younger son of executed Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mir Quasem Ali, and he was released from 'secret detention' after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in 2024. He is seen as someone who is close to the top Jamaat leadership and is expected to be a prominent voice if the Jamaat manages to swing the election in its favour. Arman served on his father's legal team before he was convicted and executed in September 2016 by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal for crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence.

Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem completed his Bar Vocational Course (BVC) at Inns of Court School of Law (ICSL) and was called to the Bar of England and Wales, becoming a barrister. He had completed his L.L.B. (Honours) from the University of London.