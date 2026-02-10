1990 Bangladesh Mass Uprising: The Fall Of General Hussain Muhammad Ershad

Bangladesh is all set to vote in what's the country's first national election since the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024.

The country has been under a caretaker administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus since August 2024, after a student-led uprising forced Hasina from power. The voting is scheduled for February 12.

The period followed a violent crackdown on protesters, deepening the political crisis and raising fresh questions about the stability of democratic institutions in Bangladesh.

Moments like these are not new in Bangladesh. The country has repeatedly witnessed mass movements that reshaped its political landscape. Among them, the 1990 Bangladesh mass uprising stands out as one of the most decisive points.

Military Coup To Mass Uprising

Popularly known as the ‘90s Anti-Authoritarian Movement, the movement was a nationwide pro-democracy protest that forced military ruler General Hussain Muhammad Ershad to step down after nearly nine years in power.

The protests began in October 1990 and continued until December, gradually turning into a nationwide demand for democratic rule.

The roots of the uprising, however, went back several years. In March 1982, Bangladesh's then Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Hussain Muhammad Ershad, seized power through a bloodless coup by overthrowing President Abdus Sattar of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Over time, he worked to consolidate his political authority.

In 1986, Ershad formed the Jatiya Party and held elections. The Jatiya Party secured a majority, allowing him to remain president. But dissatisfaction with his rule continued to grow, eventually leading to the massive pro-democracy uprising in 1990.

The Killing That Changed The Movement

One of the biggest turning points in the protests came after the killing of Dr Shamsul Alam Khan Milon, a doctor and pro-democracy activist, in November 1990. He was shot dead near Dhaka University. His killing sparked nationwide outrage and provided fresh momentum to the anti-autocracy movement. It brought thousands of students and ordinary citizens onto the streets despite martial law and curfews.

Fall Of Ershad And Return Of Democracy

Under mounting pressure from sustained protests and political opposition, Ershad resigned as president on December 6, 1990. Ershad was arrested on December 12, 1990, and was later jailed after being convicted of corruption cases.

The uprising paved the way for Bangladesh's 1991 general elections, a major step towards restoring democratic governance. In the polls, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) emerged as the largest party in parliament, winning 140 of the 300 directly elected seats. The elections marked the end of nearly nine years of military-backed rule in Bangladesh.