Harry Styles Fan Falls From Top Balcony During Concert In Scotland: Report

Around 50,000 people attended the concert in Glasgow.

A Harry Styles concert in Glasgow, Scotland, ended in tragedy after a crowd member fell from the top balcony.

According to Edinburgh Live, the incident took place on Saturday, June 11, as the former One Direction star performed at the city's Ibrox Stadium. The police informed that the man fell from the top-tier Club Deck into a stand below before the show had finished.

Fans claimed that the horrifying incident occurred as Harry Styles performed his hit song Kiwi. An ambulance raced to the horror scene. Around 50,000 people were in attendance. As per the outlet, the cops said, “There were no suspicious circumstances and the man was seen to by medical staff.”

For now, the condition of the man, who hasn't been named, is unknown.

Concerned people flocked to social media after witnessing the man's fall. “Still in shock after @Harry_Styles concert @ibrox. A guy fell from the tier above onto the main stand one row in front of us. I had to run to main door at street level to bring help. Everyone in shock around us and so upset. Hope guy is OK,” wrote one user.

“We were a few rows back and I was looking straight that way when the person fell. Hopefully shielded my niece from the worst. I'm still in a bit of shock tbh. Hope the person is ok,” added another. A third person said, “My 15-year-old saw the guy fall and thought it was a blow-up doll at first. Just horrific. Hope he and everyone else are ok. The horrible ending to a very special night.”

Some users even called out the organisers of Mr Styles' Love On Tour opening night as crowds were left queuing for hours to enter the stadium as well. "Queuing at Harry Styles is an actual shambles it's been 2 hours and still nowhere near the front," wrote one. Another said, “Never been to such a disorganised event.. steward didn't know what they were doing complete joke.. wait time absolutely ridiculous! Had to check us in manually as ticket scanners not working.”