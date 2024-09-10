Harris vs Trump: What To Expect From The US Presidential Debate

The debate will be hosted by ABC News. (File)

US Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump will face off in a debate for the first time today, with less than two months remaining before the US election. It will likely be the only televised debate between the two before November.

US President Joe Biden's performance in the first presidential debate with Mr Trump in June compelled him to end his re-election campaign.

According to a poll by The New York Times and Siena College, Mr Trump was leading Ms Harris 48% to 47% nationally. The results remain "largely unchanged" from the same poll conducted in late July, just after Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

In the latest Times and Siena survey, 28% of voters said that they needed to know more about Ms Harris, compared to just 9% who said they needed to learn more about Mr Trump.

So far, Kamala Harris' campaign has avoided specific mentions about her policies. This approach may provide an opportunity for Mr Trump's campaign to talk about her vice presidency in their own terms, which could prove to be detrimental for her.

The debate will provide her a chance to define herself and her policies as well as seize the narrative from her opponent. Looking at the previous debate where Joe Biden's performance raised questions about his competence to hold the country's highest office, how Kamala Harris speaks and reacts to her opponent will have importance.

Donald Trump will also have to be careful not to come across as domineering as the vice president is only the second woman presidential nominee and the first of colour. Unlike the previous debate, Mr Trump, 78, is now the older candidate as opposed to Ms Harris, who is 59. She may redirect some of the ridicule Mr Trump aimed at Joe Biden about his age.

On the policy front for the Democrats, the main issues will be abortion and reproductive rights. Mr Trump has often expressed contradictory opinions on this particular issue. Polls have indicated that women care deeply about abortion rights. For Ms Harris, this demographic will be crucial to swing the election in her favour.

Meanwhile Mr Trump will focus on how the Joe Biden administration has fared in the areas of immigration and the economy. The matter of the economy remains the top issue of American voters and since Ms Harris is associated with the current government, it might prove to be a burden for her.

The rules of the debate, hosted by ABC News, say that the mics will be muted when the opponent is speaking. This means there will be no interruptions and interjections. Experts have said that Ms Harris could have benefited from the mics remaining unmuted, given her background as a prosecutor.

This particular debate is especially crucial as Ms Harris officially entered the race only about a month ago. Her presidential campaign might be among the shortest in US history, amping up the stakes for both candidates. Most voters might hold today's debate to decide who to vote for in November.