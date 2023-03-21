Navroz Mubarak 2023 Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones

This year, Nowruz is on March 21.

Nowruz marks the beginning of the Persian or Iranian New Year. It is celebrated in several countries around the world during the arrival of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. In India, the Parsi community observes Nowruz and considers it a holy and joyous occasion. This year, Nowruz falls on March 21.

What is the significance of Nowruz?

Nowruz, also called navroz, is celebrated during the vernal equinox or when the days start getting longer. The phenomenon usually takes place around March 21. Nowruz consists of two words where “now” means new and “Ruz” means day. Hence, Nowruz means new day.

Where is it celebrated and how?

The festival is majorly celebrated in Central Asian countries, Middle East, the Balkans, Caucasus, Balkans, and the Black Sea Basin among other regions. Countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Turkmenistan declare Nowruz as a public holiday.

The Parsi community in India celebrates Nowruz by visiting the Fire Temple and offering special prayers there. Various delicacies like special desserts, fried fish, and herb rice are also prepared on the day when friends and families get together. The rituals also include cleaning houses.

Below are some Nowruz wishes to share.

– A new year offers you 365 blank pages, write the most beautiful chapter of your life. Happy Nowruz!

– I pray for your and your family's happiness and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Happy Nowruz!

– I wish you and your family a very Happy Nowruz!

– May love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health, patience, cleanliness be by your side. Happy Nowruz!