"Recipe For Creating Chaos": Hamas Slams Trump's Gaza Remark

A senior Hamas official slammed Donald Trump's remarks on Tuesday as a "recipe for creating chaos" in the Middle East after the US president claimed that Palestinians were not leaving Gaza because "they have no alternative".

"We consider it a recipe for creating chaos and tension in the region. Our people in the Gaza Strip will not allow these plans to pass," said Sami Abu Zuhri in a statement.

"What is required is an end to the occupation and aggression against our people, not their expulsion from their land."

Fellow senior Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq also criticised Trump for his latest comments.

"Our people in Gaza have thwarted displacement and deportation plans under bombardment for more than 15 months," Rishq said in a separate statement.

"They are rooted in their land and will not accept any schemes aimed at uprooting them from their homeland."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)