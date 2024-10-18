Advertisement

Hamas Silent On Its Chief Yahya Sinwar's Death, Says "Group Can't Be Eliminated"

"Hamas is a liberation movement led by people looking for freedom and dignity, and this cannot be eliminated," Basem Naim, senior member of Hamas's political bureau, told AFP.

"Hamas is a liberation movement led by people looking for freedom," said the official (File)

A senior Hamas official said the Palestinian group cannot be eliminated with the killing of its leaders, but stopped short of confirming the death of its chief, Yahya Sinwar.

In a statement, he listed several Hamas leaders killed in the past, and said their deaths had boosted the group's popularity.

"It seems that Israel believes that killing our leaders means the end of our movement and the struggle of the Palestinian people," Naim said.

"Hamas each time became stronger and more popular, and these leaders became an icon for future generations to continue the journey towards a free Palestine."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Hamas, Israel Hamas War, Yahya Sinwar
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
