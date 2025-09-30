Hamas Says Group Has Not Received Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference at White House, Monday.
- A senior Hamas official told they had not received Trump's Gaza peace plan
- The official said Hamas would study and respond once the proposal was received
- The statement was made on condition of anonymity due to lack of authorisation
A senior Hamas official told AFP on Monday that the Palestinian militant group had not yet received US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.
"We have not received Trump's proposal. We will study it and respond once we receive it," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
