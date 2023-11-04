Hamas Says 20 Killed In Israeli Strikes On School In Gaza

Several tank mortar shells fell into the school, Hamas officials said.

Twenty people were killed and dozens more injured in an attack "targeting" a school in northern Gaza, the Hamas-run health ministry in the Palestinian territory said early Saturday.

"20 martyrs and dozens of wounded arrived at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City after the direct targeting of a school turned into a makeshift camp for displaced people in the al-Saftawy area in northern Gaza," the health ministry said in a statement.

"Several tank mortar shells fell into the school that was directly targeted," it added.

