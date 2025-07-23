"Hamas Causes Crisis, And We Get The Blame": Israel's UN Ambassador On Gaza

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, has strongly criticised the UN for what he described as hypocrisy toward Israel, saying Hamas is responsible for the ongoing crisis in Gaza, The Jerusalem Post reported.

In an interview with The Jerusalem Post, Danon said, "Hamas causes the crisis, and we get the blame." He added, "We're not ignoring the suffering in Gaza -- but the blame lies with Hamas, not Israel."

According to The Jerusalem Post, Danon said international pressure on Israel in recent weeks stems less from genuine humanitarian concern and more from "a calculated propaganda campaign orchestrated by Hamas and its allies." He stated, "People see the images, they hear the outcry -- but they don't check the facts. That's why we're fighting not only on the battlefield, but in the arena of perception."

Danon firmly rejected the claim that Gaza is currently facing famine, citing international benchmarks. "Look at the quantities of food entering through Kerem Shalom, through humanitarian convoys, through aid centers -- there is a constant flow of food," he said, according to The Jerusalem Post. "But Hamas hijacks aid, disrupts distribution, and prevents civilians from accessing relief -- and then blames Israel."

He further added that the deeper issue lies in Hamas's absence from international diplomacy. "They're not in the Security Council, not at the General Assembly. We are. So all the pressure goes to us -- even though we're not the problem, we're the target," The Jerusalem Post quoted him as saying.

When asked about UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's recent criticism of Israel's handling of humanitarian access, Danon said, "It's hypocrisy. From day one, the UN tried to undermine the Israeli National Relief Fund that was set up to provide direct aid to Gaza. They don't want Israel to succeed -- they want control. Even if that means fewer Palestinians get fed," The Jerusalem Post reported.

Danon also criticised the UN Security Council for failing to demand the release of hostages held by Hamas. "How can they have the audacity to talk about a ceasefire without demanding the release of those held in Hamas's terror tunnels?" he said. "How can you claim to stand for international law while ignoring the hostages as they languish in conditions that defy human comprehension?" he added, referring to a statement by released hostage Eli Sharabi to the council, in which Sharabi asked, "Where was the UN during my 491 days in captivity?"

Describing the UN's silence as a "moral collapse of the highest order," Danon also criticised the Red Cross, saying, "For 530 days, the Red Cross has continued to act according to Hamas's playbook," The Jerusalem Post reported.

Addressing the topic of renewed IDF military operations in Gaza, Danon stated, "There is one absolute certainty in this situation: the war will not end until the hostages are freed." He added, "This war does not end with hostages left underground."

"The choice is simple," he concluded. "If you want a ceasefire, then pressure Hamas to release the hostages immediately."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)