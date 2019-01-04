Hackers Post Personal Data Of Hundreds Of German Politicians: Report

The identity of the hackers and their motive were not known, the report said. (Representational)

Hackers have posted personal data from hundreds of German politicians from major parties, including credit card details and mobile phone numbers, ARD TV said on Friday.

The data, published on a Twitter account, also included addresses, personal letters and copies of identity cards, the public broadcaster said, citing affiliate rbb.

All major German parties except for the far-right AfD are affected. The identity of the hackers and their motive were not known, the report said.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.