Canadian CEO's Family Fights Off Home Invaders, 3 Shot, Wife Hit With Hammer

A Canadian real estate CEO's family was attacked by three men in masks after they broke into their multi-million-dollar home in Toronto's affluent Bridle Path neighborhood at 3:45 AM on Thursday.

According to the Toronto Sun, MAC Group boss David Morton and his daughters were shot by the men and his wife was struck with a hammer.

The suspects, who possessed handguns and a hammer, broke into the five-bedroom residence through the back door, Toronto Police Service Inspector Kristy Smith said.

Morton, 75, and his two daughters, Maggie Zohil-Morton and Cristina Zohil-Morton "tried to fight off" the intruders who were wearing ski masks and hoodies.

"A struggle ensued during this altercation in which the suspects fired their guns multiple times and one victim was struck with a hammer," Smith said.

Morton and one of his daughters suffered gunshot wounds on their legs. The second daughter was shot on the arm. His wife, Doriana Zohil-Morton, who serves as the president of the MAC group, was hit with a hammer.

Smith said that two members of the family suffered "life-altering-injuries" and are recovering in the hospital.

After the attack, the suspects fled the neighbourhood in an SUV. However, there have been no indications of a robbery in the house.

"There was a violent interaction. There was a demand made for valuables from within the home. Whether or not they escaped with anything is uncertain at this point," Smith said.

"An affluent area where people would have things that are sought after would be the motivation for this," Smith added.

Priced at $2.1 million, the luxury 5+1-bedroom, 7-bathroom home features a tennis court, an in-ground pool, and private gardens.

The Mayor of Toronto, Olivia Chow, said that she was "deeply troubled" by the incident and said that there would be an expanded police presence in the neighbourhood.

"I am deeply troubled by the violent home invasion early this morning in the Bridle Path neighborhood. My thoughts are with the family and their loved ones, who are going through something no family should ever have to face. I am praying for their full recovery," Chow wrote on X.

The MAC Group is a Toronto-based, family-run enterprise featuring dedicated divisions in real estate, hospitality, and executive corporate housing.

